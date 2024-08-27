Support of Trump

actions questioned

In an Aug. 9 letter to the editor, Kevin King, wrote that he is not a “Trump fan,” but will be voting for his policies. Which policies does he support? Restricting reproductive rights? Tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations creating massive federal debt and his inflationary tariffs?

Does he support Trump’s allegiance to the Constitution that he swore to protect, but did not. He is the only president in our history who did not concede defeat; lied about the election being stolen then incited a mob of his MAGA supporters to attack our Capitol? Watch the videos; you won’t see “many grandmothers wandering around “as stated by Mr. King. His profitable election denial (another masterful grift) pays his legal fees for his convictions for fraud (34 counts) and sexual assault.

Does Mr. King embrace Trump’s fawning over dictators like Putin, Xi and Kim? Does he support Trump’s disparaging of our military? Under Trump our long term alliance with NATO would be in shambles and Putin’s tanks would be in Kiev.

Did Mr. King read Project 2025 the blueprint for Trump’s next term, written by former administration members and promoted by Vance. It would slash Medicare, Medicaid, and Head Start, establish federal abortion restrictions, and dissolve the Department of Education, replacing civil servants with political appointees and much more.

The presidency is the most powerful office in the world. Does Mr. King believe that a convicted sexual predator and felon, a racist, sore loser, pathological liar, grifter and wannabe dictator who lapses into weird ramblings should have our nuclear codes and Democracy in his hands?

Michael Turrisi

Kennebunkport

Charter Commission

survey was relevant

I’m writing to rebut Commissioner Bloomfield’s insinuation in her letter last week that the Charter Commission survey “… was not at all instrumental and it was even determined by some to be irrelevant.”

A review of our meeting minutes will show that no member of the commission suggested the results were irrelevant, on the contrary there was much discussion about them as is reflected in our May 8, 2024, meeting minutes.

One would be correct to ask themselves, “Yes but, why wouldn’t the commission just propose what the survey results indicated?” There are several answers to this, but I believe the number one reason to highlight is that this process of forming the charter proposal involved taking input from three entities: the residents, the elected body (select board), and municipal employees of Kennebunk (town manager, town clerk, and finance director).

In querying each of these entities, we heard from all that there is a need to improve the efficiency with which our municipal government operates. The survey results were only one component of that overall query.

The charter proposal is a document of compromise reflective of our democratic form of government which is also a system of compromise. A seven out of nine majority of commissioners from all walks of life and experiences voted to support the charter proposal. I hope that in November you will, too. I encourage everyone to read the charter report, the minority report, attend any of our upcoming information sessions, or chat with a commission member you know for more detail.

Chris Babcock, chair

Kennebunk Charter Commission

Candidate supports

state’s veterans

Elizabeth Jordan is the Republican candidate for Maine’s House District 134. Elizabeth, whose daughter served as a Marine, is a patriotic American who loves and supports Maine and the veterans of this state. Maine veterans face many difficult issues including homelessness, suicide, and insufficient or delayed medical care or rehabilitation.

Elizabeth respects the service and sacrifice of Maine’s veterans and will work to raise awareness of veteran issues and put Maine veterans first.

To demonstrate her support of veterans, Elizabeth recently visited The Wall That Heals – a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial – in Biddeford. It was an opportunity for her to greet veterans and thank them for their service.

She supports veteran organizations including the Travis Mills Foundation, Wreaths Across America and Honor Flight Maine. In June, Elizabeth attended the Honor Flight Maine ceremony welcoming home the veterans from their trip to Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth stands with Maine’s veterans. I stand with Elizabeth. Support Elizabeth this election. Vote early. To learn more about Elizabeth Jordan, visit www.jordanforhouse.org.

Robert M. (Bo) Balcavage, U.S. Army Colonel (Retired)

Kennebunkport

Move forward with

spirit of understanding

In these challenging times, it’s easy to fall into the trap of seeing issues in right or wrong, especially when it comes to the governance of our schools. However, I urge our community to consider the power of “and” when considering the role of our school board members.

Our school board members are not just officials; they are our neighbors, colleagues, parents, and friends. They live among us, share our concerns, and are deeply invested in the well-being of our community. They asked to serve the community and chose to balance the multiple responsibilities involved in governing our district, including negotiations with five bargaining units, budget oversight, and policy compliance. There is not one single side for any of them to choose, they must represent all of the components required to run our six schools.

The power of “and” reminds us that we can hold our school board accountable and give them grace. We can advocate for our children’s education and recognize the complexities of the board’s responsibilities. We can express our frustrations and appreciate the dedication and hard work that goes into their service.

Let’s move forward with a spirit of understanding and collaboration. By doing so, we can create a more supportive and united community, ensuring that our schools remain a place where every child can thrive.

Amanda Downing

Kennebunk

