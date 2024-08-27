RSU 21 School Board Chair Lesley Stoeffler addressed the district’s ongoing teacher contract negotiations, with the expiration of the current contract just days away.

Negotiations with the Kennebunk, Arundel, Kennebunkport Educators Association, as of Monday, had yet to produce a new three-year agreement to replace the current contract, which expires Aug. 31. Teachers and parents in RSU 21 have expressed concerns with the process.

“We’re starting this year without a contract for teachers,” resident Jill Schulte said last week. “We know that every teacher who has spoken on this issue has been universally frustrated.”

At last week’s board meeting, Stoeffler read a statement regarding the contract negotiations.

The school board has been represented by several board members, Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper, and the district’s human resources and finance directors. The union has been represented by teachers from multiple schools in the district.

“They have also had competent labor representation from the Maine Education Association for support and guidance from the outset of this process,” Stoeffler said.

Advertisement

Since the parties began meeting in November 2023, they have had meaningful dialogue over salaries, benefits and other terms of employment, Stoeffler said. While several issues have been resolved, the parties have not agreed on everything. Now, they will be involved in mediation to help resolve the outstanding issues.

“The lodestar of the RSU 21 School Board is the well-being of the district’s students,” Stoeffler said. “That well-being is deeply impacted by the engagement of teachers who provide them instruction.”

But residents, parents and teachers are frustrated by the lack of a teachers contract and by the board’s leadership.

At last week’s meeting, former Mildred L. Day School teacher Greg Cavanaugh voiced his concerns about the board. “You’ve stolen our joy with the culture you’ve made,” he said, alluding to many teachers’ comments on the lack of support they feel from the board.

Arundel Select Board member Dan Dubois asked the school board to refrain from posting on social media, especially when it comes to negativity and controversial issues in the district.

“There’s a lot of negativity happening,” he said. “It’s your role as board members to get to the bottom of this and prevent this ship from sinking.”

School board members said they are committed to working through the negotiations in good faith.

“To the day when the parties can celebrate the execution of a successor collective bargaining agreement,” Stoeffler said.

Copy the Story Link