MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins claimed well-traveled relief pitcher Michael Tonkin off waivers Tuesday from the New York Yankees, attempting to boost a taxed bullpen by bringing back the 34-year-old for a second stint this season.

This is the fifth time Tonkin has switched teams in nine months, having signed with the New York Mets to start the season, been traded to the Twins, gone back on waivers to the Mets, moved across town through waivers to the Yankees and now headed to the Twins again. Tonkin has a 4.23 ERA in 2911/3 career innings, all in relief.

Tonkin was drafted by the Twins and made his debut with them in 2013, pitching five years for the team before moving to the Japan Pacific League in 2018. The right-hander was out of the major leagues for five seasons until returning in 2023 and logging 80 innings for the Atlanta Braves.

In others moves, Minnesota designated right-handed reliever Trevor Richards for release or assignment. Richards made 10 appearances after being acquired from Toronto before the trade deadline. He was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and had thrown seven wild pitches in just 10 innings. He leads the majors with 13 wild pitches in 65 1/3 innings.

WHITE SOX: A woman who was shot in the leg during a game last year is suing the team and the Illinois agency that owns Guaranteed Rate Field.

CUBS: For the first time in more than 100 years, the team stole eight bases in a game, running wild Monday night against Pittsburgh. The Cubs last had eight steals in 1913.

GIANTS: The pitching staff took a couple of major hits with left-hander Robbie Ray and right-hander Jordan Hicks going on the 15-day injured list.

REDS: Cincinnati lost another starting pitcher when left-hander Nick Lodolo was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain.

Cincinnati’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries. Hunter Greene (right elbow soreness) and Andrew Abbott (left shoulder strain) are also on the 15-day IL.

