BOSTON — It didn’t take Rich Hill long to get back to the big leagues.

Hill, 44, who signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox only last week and made one appearance for Triple-A Worcester, was promoted Tuesday with an eye toward potentially pitching in relief of starter Cooper Criswell against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Hill took the first half of the season off, intent on coaching his son’s LIttle League team. But with that season complete, he turned his attention to returning to the majors for the stretch run. He held a workout in Waltham, Massacussetts, earlier this summer and attracted the interest of a handful of teams.

Ultimately he quickly agreed to a minor league contract with the Red Sox, for whom he’s pitched several times over the years – from 2010-2012, 2015 and again in 2022.

In all he’s pitched for 13 teams over a 19-year career, posting a 90-73 career mark with a 4.01 ERA.

In his one appearance at Worcester, he tossed two scoreless innings against Norfolk, striking out two and walking one.

WHITE SOX: A woman who was shot in the leg during a game last year is suing the team and the Illinois agency that owns Guaranteed Rate Field.

The woman was in the left-field bleachers when she was shot during the fourth inning of a game against the Oakland A’s on Aug. 25, 2023, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday. She was 42 at the time. A 26-year-old woman sitting in the same section suffered a graze wound to her abdomen.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, John J. Malm, issued a news release saying the action had been filed in Cook County Circuit Court, identifying her only as Jane Doe to spare her further harm.

Police had reported in September 2023 that it was unclear whether the gunfire originated from inside or outside the stadium.

TWINS: Minnesota claimed well-traveled relief pitcher Michael Tonkin off waivers from the New York Yankees, attempting to boost a taxed bullpen by bringing back the 34-year-old for a second stint this season.

Tonkin was drafted by the Twins and made his debut with them in 2013, pitching five years before moving to the Japan Pacific League in 2018. He was out of the major leagues for five seasons until returning in 2023 and logging 80 innings for Atlanta.

This is the fifth time Tonkin has switched teams in nine months. He signed with the New York Mets to start the season, was traded to the Twins, went back on waivers to the Mets, moved across town through waivers to the Yankees and now is headed to the Twins again. Tonkin has a 4.23 ERA in 2911/3 career innings, all in relief.

The Twins have four relievers on the injured list, including two they were counting on for key late-inning roles.

CUBS: For the first time in more than 100 years, the team stole eight bases in a game, running wild Monday night against Pittsburgh. The Cubs last had eight steals in 1913.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way with three stolen bases, raising his season total to 26 in 93 games. Crow-Armstrong has been caught once this year.

“Ian Happ added two steals, and Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki had one each. They came in eight attempts against catcher Yasmani Grandal. Pirates starter Mitch Keller was on the mound for seven steals in his four innings.

