At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Curt Dale Clark, artistic director at Maine State Music Theatre, got word that he had to play the part of the producer Don Kirchner in “Beautiful: the Carole King Musical” at MSMT that very night. He went to a rehearsal at 3:30 p.m., hosted the MSMT concert at the Brunswick Mall at 5:30 p.m. and performed in the show at 7:30 p.m. that night. That, my friends, is a fine example of true leadership. None of this “It’s not in my pay grade” or “I’m too busy,” etc., etc., etc. The show had to go, and Curt made sure it did. And, according to audience reports, he did an outstanding job.

Curt’s bravura performance got me to thinking about what it takes to be a good leader. We’ve all encountered good and not-so-good and just-plain-awful leaders during our lifetimes.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt demonstrated superb leadership when he declared during his 1933 inaugural address, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Real leaders inspire through their words as well as their actions. They instill hope, not fear. They unite, not divide.

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower showed his leadership when he gave the order before D-Day — “Full victory, nothing less” — to paratroopers in England just before they boarded their airplanes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of the continent of Europe. He talked with some of the men about fishing before the “order,” putting himself right at their level, another sign of leadership.

Real leaders possess an overarching vision, such as the one expressed by Michelle Obama: “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half its citizens.”

Real leaders don’t surround themselves with yes men/women. They’re collaborators, not dictators. And, important, they don’t micromanage.

Advertisement

A real leader keeps the focus on the ultimate mission of the organization. My wife Tina worked as a speech therapist in early intervention in Massachusetts. Apparently, her supervisor never got the memo about the mission. She’d return from an evaluation visit at a child’s home and return exclaiming about the size and decor of the house.

Real leaders listen — to those they’re leading and to those they serve. Kate Ireland, whose biography I wrote (“Full Speed Ahead, the Life and Legacy of Kate Ireland”) knew about leadership and she knew about listening. She was committed to a few main causes — education, health care and the environment — and she became the first woman chair of the board at several organizations. In that capacity, she made sure that the boards she headed consisted of people who were truly committed to the mission of the organization and were willing to support it with their time and dollars. One time she was interviewing a candidate for a development position at a college. The man spent most of his time talking, a turn-off for Kate. She later told him, “You have two ears and one mouth; use them in that order.”

Real leaders are adaptable to the changes around them. Doing things the way they’ve always been done is easy and comfortable but not smart — for organizations or, in truth, for individuals.

Joseph Aoun, President of Northeastern University, epitomizes adaptable leadership. He has led the global expansion of Northeastern’s signature co-op program, bringing experiential learning opportunities to more than 140 countries. He has created a global university system spanning campuses across America and the UK. He’s also written a book entitled, “Robot-Proof Higher Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Madeline Albright, former Secretary of State, demonstrated her leadership skills when she pushed to expand NATO. She also served as a mentor and role model for many women in government and beyond. The following quote reflects her deep wisdom: “Don’t take yourself too seriously. Life is grim, and we don’t have to be grim all the time.”

Whether as a leader or a follower, a volunteer or a voter, a coach or a player, we can all benefit from thinking deeply about leadership. And while you’re at it, take the time to laugh. When you spread a little joy, everybody wins.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

Copy the Story Link