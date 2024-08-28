Vote Cheryl Golek for state rep

Over the past three years, I’ve volunteered as a driver for state Rep. Cheryl Golek (who represents Harpswell and parts of Brunswick), taking her door to door as she campaigned for her first term and now her second.

Cheryl is a remarkable person. She was born poor and worked her way up through startling difficulties.

By now, she’s knocked on several thousand doors. Her goal is to visit every door in the district — an astonishing number.

But she doesn’t just walk up and say, “Hi. Please vote for me,” and run away. No, she asks questions — “What’s on your mind?”, “What can Augusta (and I) do for you?”

Then she listens to people’s answers. At length. I’ve sat in my car, waiting for a good 40 minutes or more, while she visited ONE door!

Cheryl never comes back to the car saying, “That person’s wrong!” She thinks peacefully about what they said, writes it down and moves on.

And I’ve slowly begun to understand that Cheryl is exactly right. She’s collecting information on what people actually care about, and want, and need — in order to figure out what she and our government can do to help.

Cheryl gives me hope for politics, for Maine and for America. As John F. Kennedy said, “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer.”

Thank you, Cheryl! I hope readers will join me in voting for her in November.

George Simonson,

Harpswell

