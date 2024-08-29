Gorham connector forum

Mainers for Smarter Transportation have a community forum planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Westbrook Community Center on the proposed Gorham Connector to the Maine Turnpike.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is proposing a 5-mile, four-lane connector from the roundabout on Gorham’s South Street to Exit 45 in South Portland.

The plan calls for the connector to slice through Smiling Hill Farm and has generated an extensive public outcry. The connector is aimed at easing the heavy commuter traffic in the routes 22 and 114 corridor through Gorham, Scarborough and Westbrook.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 28, 1974, that Town Council Chair Richard Boyman was to appoint a committee to plan an open house at the new municipal complex, at 270 Main St.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $35,210,350,799,546.12.

