Fundraising with a focus

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals invited 25 photographers to visit their facility to observe and document the life-saving work that happens there on a daily basis. The photographic images they have captured over the course of the year will be on display at a special fundraising event called “Focus on the Farm: Horses, Healing and Hope” taking place on Sept. 8 at 4 pm. at the farm, 279 River Road in Windham.

Tickets are required and the $50 price will include admission to the event, one drink at the bar, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to bid on equine photography. Dress is “barn chore formal.” For more information, call 892-3040.

Help solve a murder mystery

Those who enjoy a murder mystery party can join the Windham Parks and Recreation Department for a musical lunch mystery at the Carousel Music Theatre in Boothbay Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Participants will help solve “The Secret of Cell Block No. 7.”

Transportation is available. The bus leaves Windham at 9 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. The cost is $75 per person. To register, go to windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

Coffee with comrades

Windham veterans are invited to the Windham Veterans Center every Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. to enjoy some coffee and donuts with fellow vets. It’s a nice way to socialize and meet new friends, and it’s free.

Vendors wanted

The Windham Historical Society is seeking more vendors for its Fall Harvest Festival on Sept. 28. The cost is $30 for a 10-by-10-foot space. The Harvest Festival is a day of old-fashioned fun with games, contests, live entertainment, food, and the opportunity to learn about Windham’s history while touring the buildings on the Village Green.

To be part of the festivities, register by Sept. 10. Vendors must bring their own table, canopy and chairs. For more information, contact Haley Pal at haleypal@aol.com.

