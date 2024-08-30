We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, people with modest beginnings who, as they rose to powerful positions, always sought to help all of us. She was a prosecutor, a district attorney and a senator and he spent his career as a teacher, a football coach, in the National Guard and as a U.S. representative. As we all do, occasionally they might have made a mistake or misspoken, but they were always dedicated to service on our behalf.

Their opponent was born to great wealth and yet bankrupted businesses and defrauded many. He knows only retribution and revenge and demands loyalty to him and not to the people who are struggling to succeed. He admires dictators like Vladimir Putin and longs to be one of them. He is childish as he disparages those who oppose him.

Please study their careers and join us in voting for happier possibilities, Harris and Walz.

Sandy and Oli Yeager

Georgetown

