ARROSIC – Jeremy W. Beane, 45, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. He was born on Feb. 6, 1979, a son of Scott and Debra (Perow) Beane. Our hearts are broken that he was taken from us so soon.

In 1997, he graduated from Morse High School with honors. Jeremy went onto college and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono (also with honors), receiving his Mechanical Engineering degree. He also went on to earn a degree, as Valedictorian of the Bath Iron Works Apprenticeship/Maine Maritime Academy program. The summer he graduated from college, he worked as a Stern Man on a lobster boat out of Five Islands. He worked previously for the American Bureau of Shipbuilding (ABS). He currently was employed at Bath Iron Works as an Engineer in Quality Control management.

He was a longtime member of the Bath Lodge of Elks.

Jeremy’s passion was working in his garage building engines. A remarkable Engineer, he built and modified numerous car and boat engines for family and friends. He enjoyed powerboats (restoring two personal FORMULA cruisers), ice fishing, hunting, camping, and snowmobiling. An experienced boatman, he especially loved boating along the waterways of the Kennebec River, and along the waters around Seguin Island.

The voice of reason, Jeremy was the rudder of the ship, always on a steady course.

He especially loved the annual boating and ice fishing camping trips to Moosehead Lake, where he loved catching fish and cooking for his friends. A born Naturalist, Jeremy could grow anything from seed. He was interested in plants, trees, and wildlife and had a cardinal that pecked at his window every morning that he fed sunflower seeds. He loved animals, especially his two dogs, Oreo and Ralphie.

Jeremy grew up on the water, cruising the coast of Maine with his parents and brother, Jonathan. They spent endless summers on the seashore swimming and exploring at his grandparents’ summer cottage on the New Meadows River. He loved his Gram and Grampy and had a special bond with his grandfather from whom he learned many of life’s lessons from.

Jeremy loved many and was loved by many. He was the love of our lives. He was kind and strong. He especially loved his family and his brother, Jonathan. They had a closeness that was monumental.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Scott and Debra Beane of West Bath; his brother, Jonathan Beane of West Bath; his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Perow of Bath; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Augustus “Tim” Perow, and his great-grandmother, Bessie Burns.

~FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS JEREMY~

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions in Jeremy’s name may be sent in his memory to Bath Elks Lodge to benefit the Elks Eugene Babine Scholarship Fund that aides Morse High School graduating Seniors furthering their education.

P.O. Box 334

Bath, ME 04530

