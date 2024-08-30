BRUNSWICK – Becky Nichols passed away on Aug. 23, 2024 in Brunswick, Maine. Born in Caribou on March 8, 1963 she was the fourth child of Frank and Joan Nichols.

A talented radio broadcaster with an outgoing personality, she brought joy to countless people’s lives for many years. She worked at radio stations in Maine, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Alaska. During her career she truly was a local celebrity. A few of her accomplishments include winning best disc jockey of the year, interviewing Charlie Daniels, and riding in a military refueling jet while waving at F-16 pilots hovering a few feet away!

She especially enjoyed reading the “school lunch menus” on the air with her nephews in Wasilla. Thousands of people tuned in each morning to hear them chatting about what would be served for lunch that day!

After retiring, Becky moved to the coast of Maine to enjoy the clean ocean air. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and photography. She loved animals and always had a cat or two to keep her company. She spent hours enjoying and photographing birds, and the last few years she especially loved watching an eagle family right from her apartment window.

She was much loved by her family and friends and was a beloved member of the United Methodist Church in Brunswick, Maine. Becky had struggled with her health for years and we are thankful to know that “those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).

She was predeceased by her father, Frank (Jan. 2, 1999), mother, Joan (Jan. 22, 2016); brother, Philip (Feb. 16, 1996) and sister, Brenda Bergen (June 16, 2020).

She is survived by her brother, Rick and sister, Doreen Schumacher; aunt, Mary; nieces, nephews; cousins; and close friends.

