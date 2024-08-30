BRUNSWICK/BOOTHBAY – Lucille Brewer died on Aug. 25, 2024 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 77. MS is a cruel and debilitating disease, but Lucille faced it with courage and a calm resolve.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1946, the youngest of three children born to Manela and Alvin Brewer of Southport and Phippsburg. She attended elementary school in Phippsburg and Morse High School in Bath.

As a child, Lucille’s favorite place to be was out on the boat with her father. She loved to tag along, whether he was fishing for tuna or trout, lobster or herring, and whether he was in Sebasco Harbor or on the Allagash. As she got older and became the mother of two young daughters, her father built her a special boat he called the playpen so that she could haul lobster traps and bring her daughters along.

Lucille was a talented craftsman. She designed and created traditional hooked rugs that featured her maritime heritage, she stitched and sewed quilts, full sized and miniature, and tried everything from silversmithing to pottery. She sold her work at juried craft fairs in Maine and Massachusetts. She worked as a stitcher at Shirtworks of Bath for a time. Up until very recently she could always be found hooking a small rug or stitching on a small project. Her hand work gave her comfort and something to focus on.

She was a skilled gardener. As the gardener for Sebasco Lodge she designed and planted beautiful perennial gardens and created lavish arrangements for their luaus, receptions and other special events. She had her own greenhouse and was passionate about her home gardens. During her three years at Thornton Oaks, it was the gardens and her friendship with Claudia, the gardener that helped make her life bearable.

Lucille was a great cook and baker. As the manager of the Snack Bar at Sebasco Lodge, she made amazing soups and pastries for their daily specials. She also worked at the Rock Gardens Inn in their bakery making swan shaped cream puffs and other elaborate desserts. Making gingerbread houses with her grandchildren was one of her favorite Christmas traditions.

Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Deanne Tibbetts of Boothbay Harbor and Wendy Bertrand of Lagrange, her son-in-law, David Tibbetts of Boothbay Harbor; five grandchildren, Jennifer Harkins of Bath, Mark Merry of Independence, Mo., Evelyn Letourneau of Albuquerque, N.M., Sophie Racine of Sabattus, and Bradford Tibbetts of Boothbay; and seven great-grandchildren, Hazel, Rowan and Willow Harkins, Atlas Lemar and Oliver Noble, Finnegan and Juliette Letourneau. She is also survived by her beloved big brother, Alvin Brewer Jr. or “Bud” of Phippsburg and his wife Carol; and her dear friends Mary Worley, Glennie Perkins, and Jackie Cushman.

Her ashes will be scattered in a place that she treasured, her favorite place to be when she was a child, tagging along with her father to catch fish. May she finally rest in peace.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Thornton Oaks and Mere Point and Chans Hospice.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay Harbor on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Boothbay. To share a memory or condolence with the Brewer family, please visit Lucille’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Phippsburg Historical Society for the Murphy House Fishermen’s Museum,

P.O. Box 21,

Phippsburg, ME 04562 or the

Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation,

P.O. Box 285,

Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

for the Carter’s Wharf Pier Project.

