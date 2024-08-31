FOOTBALL Coach: Brendan Scully (second year) 2023 record: 4-5 (Lost, 30-22, to Westbrook in Class B South quarterfinals) Top returning players: Santino Cavallaro (Senior), DeShawn Lamour (Senior), Tavian Lauture (Senior), Cristiano Silva (Senior), Joey Foley (Junior), Elijah Stewart (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Marshwood, Sept. 20 LEAVITT, Sept. 27 @ Massabesic, Oct. 5 @ Kennebunk, Oct. 11 WESTBROOK, Oct. 26 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a good couple weeks of preseason. I know the kids better this year and our numbers have improved. There’s some excitement after last year and some athletes from other programs who haven’t played before have come out. I expect we’ll play really well defensively and we should be good up front. We have some athletes who can get out on the perimeter. I think Class B South is wide open this year. We’d like to get back to the postseason and see what happens.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering made great strides a year ago in Scully’s first season, getting out to a fast start and even though injuries took their toll, the Rams were able to post their best record since 2015 and end a four-year playoff drought. With a lot of talent returning and more players to choose from as there are now 48 on the roster, Deering is looking to keep the good times rolling.

Lauture is back at quarterback. The multi-sport athlete made the league all-star team a year ago. He can get the job done with his arm or his legs. Speaking of running the ball, Foley has proved to be a workhorse. He also made the Class B South all-star team in 2023 and will churn his way to big yardage again this season. The Rams will also be able to move the ball through the air, as Lauture can look for Cavallaro, Stewart, senior Jameson Dennis (who was sidelined last year with a knee injury), senior Justin Jamal, the basketball standout, or promising freshman Nathan Foley. The line features Lamour and Silva, both all-stars last season, as well as sophomore Calvin Wolfgram, the grandson of legendary coach John Wolfgram.

On defense, Lamour, who was the Class B South Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2023, and Silva will prevent the opposition from having success running the ball. Cavallaro and Joey Foley are top linebackers. Dennis, Nathan Foley, Jamal and Stewart will be playmakers in the secondary.

Deering was a feel-good story last year, but this year’s team won’t be able to sneak up on anyone. The word is out that the Rams are legitimate. Now comes the hard part, taking the next step. Deering is hoping for better luck on the injury front this season. If the Rams can stay healthy, they certainly have the firepower to contend with anyone and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if this time around, Deering enjoys an even longer playoff stay.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Joel Costigan (14th year, 114-61-21 overall record)

2023 record: 12-4-2 (lost, 3-2, in overtime, to Lewiston in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Ethan Fisher (Senior), Alberto Lucas-Bayata (Senior), Luke Newell (Senior), Peter Sargent (Senior), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Junior), Cristiano Afonso (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Portland, Sept. 13 @ Kennebunk, Sept. 16 FALMOUTH, Sept. 18 WINDHAM, Oct. 4 @ South Portland, Oct. 12 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 15 @ Gorham, Oct. 21 PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “We lost our two leading scorers, Avery (Lawrence) in the back and we have a new goalie, but we’ve got some new additions which I’m happy with. The biggest caution for these guys is not to be complacent. Anything can happen. A lot of commitment and luck went into last year’s success. I do like this team. They’re smart and we have depth. We’ll give it our all and hope for another deep run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering is coming off the best season in program history, one which included a first ever regional crown (achieved by beating rival Portland) and one which didn’t end until overtime of an epic, back-and-forth state final. Graduation took its toll in the spring, but the program is riding the wave and with some solid returning players bolstered by promising newcomers, another memorable campaign could be the end result.

Lucas-Bayata was a first-team league all-star in 2023. He’ll be an anchor in the back, along with Sargent, a captain and second-teamer last fall. Abdullahi and Fisher, another captain, will be the engine making the Rams go in the midfield. Junior Antonio Soriano-Lujan, an exchange student from Spain, will also be a force to be reckoned with. Up top, Afonso and Newell, a captain, will be scoring threats along with senior Augusto Daniel, sophomore Alex Almeida and sophomore Lucio Quibinda, who could be a star in the making. Sophomore Sam Almeida will also play a role, it’s just a question of where. Junior Jack Borland will be the goalkeeper this season.

Deering lived up to and exceeded expectations a year ago. Now that the Rams have arrived, they’ll get every team’s best effort. The schedule is daunting and it will be a process, but the pieces are there for Deering to excel again. If this squad follows a familiar script, they’ll be at their best, and most exciting when it matters most and perhaps this time, that final goal will be theirs.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Paul Cameron (fourth year)

2023 record: 3-10-1 (No playoffs)

Top returning players: Elsa Freeman (Senior), Anika Gin (Senior), Mya Landry (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 10 FALMOUTH, Sept. 17 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 19 @ Sanford, Sept. 24 @ Cheverus, Oct. 3 WINDHAM, Oct. 10 PORTLAND, Oct. 17 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to make playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering just missed the postseason a year ago despite being competitive throughout (six of the 10 losses were by one of two goals). If the Rams can find a way to turn those close setbacks into victories, they’ll be right in the mix.

Freeman is considered one of the league’s top players. She was a second-team league all-star in 2023 and will create a lot of offensive chances from her midfield position. She’ll be the focal point of the opposition and can count on seeing multiple defenders game-in, game-out. Gin hopes to do her share of scoring as well. Deering should be strong in the back with the return of Landry (an honorable mention all-star last year). She’s joined by junior Sophia Neves and sophomore Elise Breiting-Brown. Senior El Lo takes over in goal.

The Rams are among a group of teams hoping to close the gap on reigning champion Scarborough and perennial powerhouses Gorham and Windham and the good news is that Deering gets to play most of them, giving it an opportunity to reach its goal by season’s end.

FIELD HOCKEY (co-op with Portland)

Coach: Kristin Rogers (second year)

2023 record: 4-10 (No playoffs)

Top returners: Erin Bower (Senior), Ruby Chase (Senior), Jojo Philbrook (Senior), Caitlin Rohde (Senior), Lucy Susen (Senior), Maya Zager (Senior). Emma Walsh (Junior), Solera Bailey (Junior), Avery Black (Junior), Alex Gunn (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 7 FALMOUTH, Sept. 12 @ South Portland/Westbrook, Sept. 30 BIDDEFORD, Oct. 10 THORNTON ACADEMY, Oct. 16 SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK, Oct. 18 @ Cheverus, Oct. 21 @ Gorham



Coach’s comment: “We graduated seven strong seniors, but our returning players are a solid group. With numbers on the decline, many of them have worked hard as swing players and they have a ‘team-first’ mentality. They are tough, they are determined, they work hard and show up for each other and they are willing to do what it takes. They have good game sense and are able and willing to play anywhere on the field. Our strength will be in this versatility. As with the start of any season, we will be looking to develop a strong team chemistry. We want players to know their teammates well enough to be able to anticipate their moves so that we function as one unit and can have those connections end-to-end on the field. We have a wide array of individual skills and want to be able to utilize and leverage these to work towards our team goals. The key this season will be consistency. We are looking for players to show up every day ready to practice and play and be committed to growing their individual skills so they can contribute towards our overall team goals. We saw some exciting success last year and also had some disappointing losses. I think we have returning players who are ready to get to work and build on last season’s strengths. They have shown that they want to win games and are willing to work hard, so we just have to maintain that mentality and stamina every practice and every game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team won one game total in its first four seasons, but last year, the squad took a big step forward and the hope is that progress continues this autumn and results in a playoff berth.

Walsh a first-team league all-star in 2023 and will be one of the top goalies around again, one who figures to keep Portland/Deering competitive with just about everyone. Defensively, Chase is a key veteran. Gunn also has experience. Philbrook is seasoned in the midfield. Sophomore Madison Serfes missed last season, but will be heard from in the midfield as well. Rohde (the team leader in assists last fall) and Zager figure to pace the offense. Susen and senior Erin Bower could score their share of goals as well. Juniors Avery Black and Solera Bailey are other top returners.

Portland/Deering was happy to win some games last year. This fall, the squad expects to contend for a playoff berth and if all goes well, it will be feel-good story again, this time a story with the final chapter featuring a postseason appearance.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Nika Francois (sixth year, 39-37 overall record)

2023 record: 12-4 (Lost, 3-1, to eventual champion Gorham in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Nola Delcourt (Senior), Shea Fenton (Senior), Caroline Chong (Junior), Hilina Gugsa (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 5 @ Biddeford, Sept. 21 @ Scarborough, Oct. 2 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 17 FALMOUTH, Oct. 19 YORK

Coach’s comment: “My team is looking different this year as I graduated 12 seniors, but my juniors and seniors are already stepping up to the plate. We’ve been working hard all summer long to get ready for the season. The girls have been putting in the work and I cannot wait to see their hard work pay off. My goals are to continue to foster the development of a positive and strong mental attitude on and off the court. We have become a top tier program in our league in the last few years and I expect this season to be a great one.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has become a perennial power in no time and last season was the Rams’ best campaign yet, one which didn’t end until they had eventual champion Gorham on the ropes in the state semifinals before falling short. This year’s team has a lot of new faces, but Deering expects to be one of the last squads standing in Class A yet again.

Fenton was a first-team league all-star last season and will be one of the state’s best setters. Chong (outside hitter), Delcourt (middle blocker) and Gugsa (defensive specialist) are other key returners. They’re joined by juniors Almarina Abore (outside hitter) and Quincey Cummings (middle blocker) and sophomore Blake Gayle (outside hitter) as impact players.

The Rams have some tough obstacles to overcome in the weeks to come, but this is a group that will be stronger by the end of the season. Don’t be surprised if Deering makes another deep playoff run when all is said and done.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches:

(Boys) Gerry Myatt (20th year)

(Girls) Maria Curit (second year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 10th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for Class A state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Asa Tussing (Senior), Noah Rasheed (Junior), Ellis Wood (Junior), Colin Cook (Sophomore)

(Girls) Zabel Kasabian (Senior)

Coach Myatt’s comment: “We’re going to have some fun this year. We have a nice complement of returning runners and some newbies who will move up. It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve had five freshmen. They’ll be fighting for the fifth spot. We’ll solidly be in the middle of the pack. I feel very good about this team.”

Coach Curit’s comment: “The team has tripled in size this season, so we are looking forward to being able to compete at each of the meets and grow a stronger team for years to come.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Deering cross country program is on the rise and both squads are looking forward to the upcoming season. The boys lost three of the top seven from last year’s state meet, but return four solid runners and will build from there. If all goes well, the Rams will finish in the top 10 at states for the first time since 2017. Wood will be one of the best runners in the conference after coming in fourth at last year’s Class A state meet. Tussing (49th) and Rasheed (90th) also scored, while Cook has big meet experience as well. Juniors Roderick Ariza and Ellis Retzer and sophomore Ryan Roarty were part of the team in 2023 and look to play bigger roles. There’s a strong group of newcomers as well, a list which includes senior Bilao Mohamed, juniors Trieu Chung and Peter Rank, who comes over from soccer, and freshmen Luke Bower, Cassius Colgan, Finn Hutchins, Evan Romano and Mason Shaddox. The girls’ team is in a better spot to compete this year. Kasabian had the 69th-best time at the regional meet a year ago and hopes to move up. Sophomore Charlotte Pelletier is a newcomer to watch. Look for the Rams to show steady improvement, make a run at qualifying for states and to set the stage for future success. GOLF

Coach: Jemal Murph (second year) 2023 results: Did not qualify for Class A state match

Top returners: Caleb Libby (Junior), Yadier Lorda-Flores (Sophomore), Jackson Nalli (Sophomore) Coach’s comment: “My expectations for this year is for us to be competitive, get better each match and grow our knowledge of the game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has a relatively young team this year, but the Rams should show steady improvement as they hope to qualify for the state match for the first time since 2013. Libby, Lorda-Flores and Nalli are returners who look to make a name for themselves. Newcomers William Brunelle, Sam Carter, Owen Litcher and Carter White provide depth.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

