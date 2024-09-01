WILTON – Alvin O. “Mac” McDonald, 94, of Wilton, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Jay on Oct. 9, 1929, the second of eight children born to Frank W. and Thelma Winslow McDonald. His sister was the oldest of the eight children and he was the oldest of the seven sons.

He attended school in the community known as “Riley” through the 8th grade and graduated from Jay High School in 1948. Following graduation, he was employed by G.H. Bass and Co. for 13 years, followed by employment at International Paper Co., Land and Timber Group, in Augusta, for 29 years, retiring in 1991.

During the years 1951 to 1953, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning from the service, on July 18, 1953, he married Kathleen “Kitty” Macomber in York Village.

Alvin was a Director of Franklin Savings Bank and served as Chairperson of the Personnel Committee. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Franklin Memorial Hospital, shortly after the hospital was constructed at its present location.

He was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church and over the years was actively involved in the Church, where he served as Treasurer and Lay Leader for many years. In addition to Community involvement, he actively participated in the Masonic Fraternity, locally and state wide, for more than 60 years. Highlights of his Masonic career allowed him to serve as Master of Wilton Lodge, Commander of Pilgrim Commandery, Grand Junior Warder of the Grand Lodge of Maine, Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery of Maine and Grand Imperial Sovereign of the Red Cross of Constantine of Maine. It was a special honor for him to be created a Sovereign Grand Inspector General 33rd Degree, Honorary Member of the Supreme Council, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, on Sept. 26, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Alvin was a member of Kora Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of International Paper. Over the years he accumulated over 8,000 hours as a volunteer in the H.I.M.S. Dept. and on the Escort Desk at Franklin Memorial Hospital and he was an active Volunteer in the Wilton Area Food Pantry for many years.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities with his family. For many years, he enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers. Numerous stories of success or the big one that got away were common at family gatherings. Although he was not a swimmer, he enjoyed water skiing in his younger days. He taught himself to ski and could be seen tucking down the slopes of Titcomb Mountain. He enjoyed snowmobiling, especially with his grandchildren, and playing golf, as well as watching the Red Sox when they were winning. He took great pride in his yard and could often be seen mowing the field on his John Deere tractor.

Alvin is survived by Kitty, his loving and devoted wife of 71 years; a son, Kevin McDonald and his wife Jane Foden of Scarborough, a daughter, Karen A. Bates of Portland; five grandchildren, John and Kelsey McDonald of Portland, his favorite granddaughter, Katharine Cole McDonald of Portland, Patrick Bates and his wife Jeannie Burnett of Wayne, Christopher and Gen Bates of Winthrop Mass., and Stephen Bates and his wife Jen Monsulick of Portland. He also has five great-grandchildren, John “Jack” and Miles Bates of Wayne, Grant and Grace McDonald of Portland, and Amelia Bates of Winthrop, Mass., brothers Olin McDonald, Vernon McDonald, Brent and Patricia McDonald, brother-in-law, Norman R. Macomber, sisters-in-law Barbara McDonald, Margurette “Peggy” McDonald, and Vicki McDonald; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Muriel M. and Lawrence C. Tripp, brothers Douglas, Carroll and Clovis McDonald, sisters-in-law Anita McDonald and Dorothy McDonald, Marilyn T. Macomber and Gwendlyn Mooar and husband, Richard Mooar.

There will be a service to honor Mac’s life on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Wilton located at 600 Main St., Wilton, ME 04294 which will be livestreamed at http://www.wilesrc.com. Following services, a Celebration of Life will be hosted by his family at La Fleurs Restaurant at 224 Main St., Jay, ME 04239.

Memories, photos, and a memorial video can be shared in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the McDonald Family is the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Portland Maine Children’s Dyslexia Centers – A Charity of Scottish Rite Freemasonry

1897 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04102

(www.childrensdyslexiacenters.org/donate) or

United Methodist Church of Wilton,

P.O. Box 517,

Wilton, ME 04294

Copy the Story Link