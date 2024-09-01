SOUTH PORTLAND – Brenda, 68, a long-time resident of South Portland, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, from lung cancer, as a healthy nonsmoking woman, with family by her side in her own home.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1957 to Bertrand Swallow and Bertha Swallow and was the third of 10 children.

Brenda graduated from Portland High School in 1975 and then went on to attend the University of Farmington. Once she finished up at Farmington, she went on to backpack through Europe for three months visiting 12 countries. When her three-month trip with her friend finished up in Paris, her friend flew home and then Brenda went on to Ireland to meet her then boyfriend, Gary Pappalardo, in Ireland where they hitchhiked around the country for four and a half weeks.

Brenda always had a yearning to go back to her favorite country, Italy. Brenda travelled to Italy seven more times with one stay extending for nine weeks in an apartment in the beautiful historic village of Collodi located in Tuscany. Many lifelong friends were made, and she held those friends close to her heart always.

Brenda married the love of her life (her words), Gary, in September of 1981 outdoors at Kettle Cove on the ocean. Brenda went on to attend Southern Maine Community College to study respiratory therapy. Once she graduated, she went on to have a 39-year career at Maine Medical Center where she was recently awarded a Mentor and Exemplary RT award. Her love of her job and the many dear friends she made there made her long career doable.

Brenda went on to have two children, Joseph and Erica, and now has six grandchildren, Sophia, Autumn, Sakura, Gwenevere , Enzo and Gavin. A loving and proud Nona she was. She leaves behind brothers, Larry, George, Michael, and her sisters Bonni, Diane and Shirley. Her twin sister passed at the age of 12 from cancer and then her brother, Ron and sister, Julie, most recently.

Brenda leaves behind many nieces and nephews; her awesome sisters-in-law Robbin and Sarah Swallow, brothers-in-law Dave, Jeff, and Bob Pappalardo; son-in-law, Chris Baillargeon; daughter-in-law, Ai Pappalardo.

Brenda was one of the kindest, loving, supportive, compassionate and nonjudgmental souls out there.

As a close friend put it so perfectly, “Brenda was a 1000-watt lady in a 100-watt world” that’s all you need to know who she truly was. Brenda never wavered one day for the 45 years I had a front seat to see what it was like for someone to live their life with GRACE each and every day. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

There will be no service, but a celebration of life in December or early January, so her family from Hawaii can attend.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Brenda’s favorite charity that is a camp for children with life threatening illnesses in Raymond.

Camp Sunshine

33 Acadia Rd.

Casco, ME 04105

or at their website,

https://www.campsunshine.org.

