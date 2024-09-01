OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Francis “Frank” Maynard Gray Jr., 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 28, 2024.

He was born in Waltham, Mass. on Dec. 27, 1942, son to the late Francis and Clara (Warner) Gray originating from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Frank received his education from Waltham Public Schools as well as Bentley College of Accounting. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.

Frank is survived by his daughters Alicia Burke (Kenneth) of Pawcatuck, Conn., Samantha Chandler of Great Britain, and Cheryl Sampson (Peter) of Townsend, Mass.; grandchildren Zachary, Michelle, Daniel, Heather, Stephanie, Sophie and Ben; and great-grandson, Thomas.

He was predeceased by wife, Ann; sisters Flora and Dorothy, brothers Robert and Donald.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A private family graveside service will take place in Scarborough Memorial Cemetery.

