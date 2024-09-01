OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Francis “Frank” Maynard Gray Jr., 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 28, 2024.
He was born in Waltham, Mass. on Dec. 27, 1942, son to the late Francis and Clara (Warner) Gray originating from Nova Scotia, Canada.
Frank received his education from Waltham Public Schools as well as Bentley College of Accounting. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.
Frank is survived by his daughters Alicia Burke (Kenneth) of Pawcatuck, Conn., Samantha Chandler of Great Britain, and Cheryl Sampson (Peter) of Townsend, Mass.; grandchildren Zachary, Michelle, Daniel, Heather, Stephanie, Sophie and Ben; and great-grandson, Thomas.
He was predeceased by wife, Ann; sisters Flora and Dorothy, brothers Robert and Donald.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A private family graveside service will take place in Scarborough Memorial Cemetery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.