TENNIS

Jessica Pegula is back in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Diana Shnaider on Monday, her seventh trip to that round at a Grand Slam tournament. Now comes the hard part: Pegula is 0-6 in major quarterfinals over her career.

The No. 6-seeded Pegula, an American whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is on quite a run, winning 13 of her past 14 matches, all on hard courts. That included her second consecutive title in Canada and an appearance in the final at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Also returning to the quarterfinals was Karolina Muchova, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over No. 5 Jasmine Paolini, the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon this season. Muchova enjoyed a breakthrough 2023, getting to the final in Paris and the semifinals in New York before needing surgery on her right wrist in October, sidelining her for 10 months.

• Three-time defending U.S. Open men’s doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the third round by the 13th-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

FOOTBALL

NFL: San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

The move clears up a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers while Pearsall recovers after being shot in the chest Saturday in central San Francisco. Pearsall was hospitalized overnight and released Sunday.

• Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike has decided to go by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi.

RUGBY

PLAYERS RELEASED: Argentine prosecutors said they would let two French rugby players accused of violently raping a woman fly home, even as the case remained under investigation.

A judge in Argentina’s western city of Mendoza, where the alleged assault took place, still must sign off on the decision that clears the way for the departure of the two French national team players, Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou. The 21-year-olds were arrested in early July after a woman filed a complaint accusing them of repeatedly raping her. They maintain their innocence.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye of 15th-ranked Tennessee will miss this season after injuring his knee in fall camp.

Tennessee converted the tight end from Lagos, Nigeria, to defensive line to try to take advantage of his 6-foot-5, 243-pound size. Okoye arrived in 2023 after taking part in Osi Umenyiora’s “The Uprise” program in Nigeria the previous year. That earned Okoye an invite to NFL Africa’s camp in Ghana and he then went to the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England.

• Miami will be without defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. for at least one game and possibly more because of a soft-tissue injury, Coach Mario Cristobal said.

SAILING

SAILGP: Martine Grael, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will become the first woman to helm an F50 foiling catamaran in SailGP when a Brazilian team debuts in the fifth season of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league.

SailGP, which was launched in 2019 by Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts of New Zealand, includes most of the world’s top sailors, including America’s Cup champions and Olympic medalists. Season 5 will have 11 teams competing in 14 regattas.

