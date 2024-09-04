Therapist-turned-musician Catie Curtis performs at One Longfellow Square in Portland at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for $25 in advance at onelongfellowsquare.com or $35 at the door. Contributed / One Longfellow Square

Comedy

Friday 9/6

Josh Potter: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Gals and Pals Summerween with George Hamm: 7:30 p.m., Newscapes Brewing, 163 Washington Ave., Portland. $11.79. humanitix.com/us

Chelsea Handler: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $66.50-$201. porttix.com

Friday 9/6 & Saturday 9/7

Last Call Showcase: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $7.69. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 9/8

Portland Comedy Festival: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$24. thehillarts.me

Sunday 9/8

Sam Jay: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ben Roy: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Thursday 9/12

Tim Butterly: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

New England’s Funniest Comedian, Semifinals 2: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 9/13

“All Killers”: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/12

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Friday 9/13-Saturday 10/19

“10×10 Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/28

“Figurative – The Body as Language”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Hidden Mouths Talking”: Daniel Minter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/29

“Wanderings; Visions of Land and Sea”: Carrin Culotta, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Friday 9/6

“A Dog’s Purpose” (2017): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Friday 9/6-Sunday 9/8

“Close Your Eyes” (2023): 4 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 9/8

“Carlo and His Merry Band of Artists” (2024): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Monday 9/9

“Fall Guy” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Free, registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 9/11

“Some Like It Hot” (1959): 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“The Time Masters” (1982): French with English subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 9/6

Katherine Perkins; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Peter Gallway and the Real Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

John Gorka; Alice Howe; Freebo: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Vapors of Morphine: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. suntikistudios.com

The 502s: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Lazy Lightning: Grateful Dead tribute band, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 9/7

HenryFest Family Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth. $35, $10 teenagers, free ages 12 and under. 317main.org/henryfest-2024

String Tide; John Schindler; Yard Sauce: Noon to 3 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Dan Pelletier: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Knoll; Snakes of Russia; Commuted; Collapsed Skull: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Catie Curtis: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Scree; Wildflower; Kafari: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Sunday 9/8

Darlin’ Corey: 11 a.m., Cumberland Congregational Church, 282 Main St., Cumberland. cumberlanducc.org

Tuesday 9/10

Band of Horses; City and Color: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $50.50 advance, $56 day-of, free ages 3 and under. thompsonspoint.com

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Thursday 9/12

Marc Chillemi Quintet: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Caroline Cotter; Sami Stevens: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 8/13

Josie and the Big Blue Worm; Van Voorst Trio: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Buffalo Tom; Belly: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Deerlady; Allison Burik: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. space538.org

Maggie Rose: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 9/7

“Bread and Puppet”: 5 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org

Through 9/8

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. $20-$72. portlandstage.org

Thursday 9/12

“Shaken and Stirred”: Burlesque, 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Friday 9/13

“Psycho Killer; Who Is Next?”: Burlesque, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 9/13-Sunday 9/22

“Puppets in Portland”: Puppet shows at various venues. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 9/13, Saturday 9/14 & Sunday 9/22

“12 Incompetent Jurors”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Yarmouth Playhouse, 305 Route 1. 2 p.m. Sunday, Mast Landing School, 117 Mollymauk Lane, Freeport. $18, $12 students. fcponline.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Friday 9/6

Boozy Book Fair: 5-7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Cafe, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Saturday 9/7

Kenn Kaufman author talk: “The Birds T hat Audubon Missed,” 4 p.m., Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. $20. maineaudubon.org

Rachel Slade author talk: “Making It in America,” 6 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. portlandlibrary.com

Sunday 9/8

“Truth, Fantasy or Consequence: Historical Fiction”: Presented by author Irene Drago, 1-4 p.m., Desert of Maine Farmhouse, 95 Desert Road, Freeport. $33.85. eventbrite.com

Monday 9/9

“Co-Conspirators Presents Stories Told Live”: 7:15 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Tuesday 9/10

Terri Anderholm author talk: “Inn Mates,” noon, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Free, registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Garrett Graff author talk: “The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Wednesday 9/11

Jen Wang author talk: “Ash’s Cabin,” 4 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Thursday 9/12

Monica Wood author talk: “How to Read a Book,” 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway.  southportlandlibrary.com

Friday 9/13

Maya Williams poet talk: Portland’s 2021-24 Poet Laureate, 5:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

