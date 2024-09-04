Machiavellianism, a leadership style characterized by an unprincipled ruthless pursuit of power, can undoubtedly yield limited successes. Its allure lies in its promise of rapid ascent and dominance. Machiavellian leaders, often possessing charisma and strategic acumen, are adept at navigating complex social and political landscapes. They deduce and exploit to their advantage the blended intricacies of stagecraft and social dynamics.

A core tenet of Machiavellian absolutism is the unwavering quest and maintenance of power. These individuals are driven by an insatiable ego and craving to ascend to positions of monocracy. They employ a fusion of narcissism, charisma and strategy to construct their base of rule. By carefully cultivating relationships and engineering perceptions, they can effectively ascend the ladder of dominion with remarkable speed. Their ability to identify and exploit weaknesses, fears and biases in a select population further accelerates their rise.

The fabrication of evils, of manufactured enemies and making promises of convenience serve as the Machiavellian leaders’ primary tools. They are masters of propaganda and persuasion and capable of convincing others to adopt their viewpoints or to take desired actions against perceived enemies of the “New State Order.” Their total lack of moral constraints allows them to employ whatever tactics necessary to achieve their goals. This ruthless disregard for ethical considerations and ability to outmaneuver opponents and exploit vulnerabilities allow Machiavellian leaders to achieve objectives that would be unattainable through more conventional means.

While these leaders may initially thrive in their ability to beguile, delude and control, their actions inevitably erode trust and loyalty. The calculated and often ruthless pursuit of personal power alienates colleagues, subordinates and even superiors. As their true nature becomes apparent, the carefully constructed facade begins to crumble. The fear and resentment that underpin their authority become increasingly palpable, leading to a toxic national environment.

In conclusion, while Machiavellian leadership may offer advantages, it is a fundamentally unsustainable approach to the management of any enterprise. The pursuit of power at all costs, coupled with a total disregard for ethics, inevitably leads to a toxic and unproductive political environment. While these leaders may initially appear successful, their malleable principals and policies ultimately undermine the organization’s long-term viability. True leadership requires a balance of ambition, empathy, and integrity, qualities that are antithetical to the Machiavellian mind set. As Churchill wrote many years ago to paraphrase: “No one pretends that Democracy is perfect or all-wise. … Democracy is the worst form of government — except all others.”

Machiavelli wrote “The Prince” in 1513. Many leaders, before and since have followed the political characteristics he listed. In the 20th century we have prime examples in Hitler and Mussolini. Now, in America, we have a presidential candidate who exhibits similar attributes. In which path do we wish our country to follow?

Hubbard C. Goodrich is a Harpswell resident.

Copy the Story Link