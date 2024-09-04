BRUNSWICK – Jan Wilk passed away peacefully on August 31, 2024, surrounded by the loving family that was always the centerpiece of her life. She was 80 years old.

Born Janet Ann Klingaman in Elkhart, Ind., she never lost the practicality, patience, and lack of pretention that reflected her Hoosier upbringing. She combined those qualities with the sophistication of a seasoned traveler and avid reader for whom learning was a lifelong pursuit.

She and her husband of 57 years, Martin L. Wilk, began married life in New York City, where Jan nurtured her love of opera, theater, and Chinese cooking. They moved to Brunswick, Maine in 1972 and ever since, Jan considered Maine her home.

Her formal studies included a bachelor of arts degree from Wittenberg University and a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maine at Farmington.

Her passion for culture, cooking, and community left a lasting impact on numerous close friends, a generation of students, and the Town of Brunswick.

Jan wrote two cookbooks, one of them on Chinese cuisine. Her annual 12-course Chinese banquets, for which she started preparations weeks in advance, became a coveted Brunswick invitation.

Jan taught home economics, cooking and African studies at Mt. Ararat High School for many years. She was also deeply connected to the community and used her quiet confidence and wise counsel in her volunteer work for many Brunswick organizations. She would start as a volunteer and invariably wind up in a leadership role.

Among her proudest achievements was heading the capital campaign for the Curtis Memorial Library. It was the first public-private fundraising project in the area, raising $1.5 million from the private sector, matched by $4 million in public funding.

Her love of theater drew her to Maine State Music Theatre, first as an audience member, then as a board member, and then as board president.

“Jan could persuade and collaborate,” said Charles Abbott, the theater’s retired artistic director. “That allowed her to lead at a time when her love of theater, indeed of all the arts, allowed her to help MSMT grow into the theater company it is today. She was a delightful force.”

Jan also served on the boards of the Curtis Memorial Library, Pejepscot History Center, and the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust advisory board.

In addition, she volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, served as a docent at Joshua Chamberlain Museum, was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Brunswick, and was inducted into the Bowdoin Town and College Club, promoting college and community relations.

In 1986, Jan was honored by the Maine Legislature as Home Economics Teacher of the Year, and in 1998 received the Citizenship Award from the Bath-Brunswick Region Chamber of Commerce.

Jan also loved gardening, ballroom dancing, and worldwide travel. Some of Jan’s favorite trips included Italy, China, India, Israel, Egypt, Great Britain, Cuba, El Salvador, and Australia. She and Marty even perfected their tango skills with a trip to Buenos Aires.

When her daughters went out into the world to forge careers and create their own homes, their new families provided Jan’s most joyous moments. She adored her four grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together, especially their visits to Maine.

In addition to her husband, Jan is survived by daughters Korin (Sam) Wilk Brody of Houston, Texas, Laina (Galileo) Lopez of Chantilly, Va.; a brother Richard Klingaman of Hilton Head, SC; and four grandchildren, Alexander Wilk Brody, Ben Louis Brody, Mikaela Lopez Wilk, and Maks Lopez Wilk.

A private burial will be at Growstown Cemetery following a graveside service for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held on a later date for family and friends.

To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit www.brackettfh.com to view Jan’s online memorial.

The family requests that you consider donating in Jan’s memory to the:

Curtis Memorial

Library or:

Pejepscot History Center or:

the charity of your choice

