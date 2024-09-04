NEW YORK — The fashion world gasped as supermodel Naomi Campbell and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour traded snarky barbs Tuesday at a New York fashion awards show.

It was at the 17th annual Fashion Show and Style Awards on Harlem’s Fashion Row where Campbell received the Fashion Icon Award. Wintour was supposed to present, but the chronically late supermodel apparently tested the patience of Wintour, who eventually left the stage.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Wintour told the audience, as reported by TMZ.

The task was then left to Harper’s Bazaar editor Samira Nasr, who stepped up to present the award.

“ Yes, Naomi’s always late,” Campbell said upon finally taking the stage, according to USA Today. “But I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here. It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem.”

Then she got down to the business at hand.

“I have to speak my truth. I’ve always been unapologetically truthful, right? So why should I change it now at this age?” said the British supermodel known for speaking out early on against racism in the fashion industry and for helping blaze a trail for Black models. “I want to say this: Everything’s meant to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this one.”

The audience erupted in gasps and giggles of incredulity.

Of course, that was not all the two had to say about each other. Wintour lauded Campbell’s bravery, and Campbell hat-tipped Wintour as a mentor.

“Naomi is honestly one of the most fearless people I know, a quality that was evident at the very, very start of her career, when she began to speak the truth about inequality and injustice. And this was at a time when it was not so common to do so,” Wintour said.

“Naomi’s bravery has benefited the entire fashion industry. Though, I can tell you that being on the receiving end of that fearlessness can be — oh what can I say? Quite exciting? But it’s her honesty that makes her so incredible to be around, a muse and inspiration for designers.”

Campbell thanked a host of predecessors in the fashion industry, among them Iman, Bethann Hardison and Naomi Sims. And she did not omit Wintour’s contribution, either.

“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here,” Campbell said. “So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young Black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot. And so I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also.”

