PORTLAND – Rev. John P. Ellis, 79, of Portland, formerly of the Oxford Hills area, passed away on August 26, 2024. John was a retired minister of the Second Congregational Church, Norway and West Auburn Congregational Church, West Auburn.

Family and friends may attend a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, Main St, Norway. To read his full obituary, learn about charitable donations and leave messages of condolence for his family please visit

http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

