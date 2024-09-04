Rev. John P. Ellis

PORTLAND – Rev. John P. Ellis, 79, of Portland, formerly of the Oxford Hills area, passed away on August 26, 2024. John was a retired minister of the Second Congregational Church, Norway and West Auburn Congregational Church, West Auburn.

Family and friends may attend a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, Main St, Norway. To read his full obituary, learn about charitable donations and leave messages of condolence for his family please visit

http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.