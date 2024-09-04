Thursday, Sept. 5

Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. Free. FMI, call 207-815-3977 or email bessie.jacques@gmail.com.

Thursday coffee hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m. at McArthur Library,  270Main St., Biddeford. Get to know members of your community in a casual and comfortable space. Light refreshments will be served.

Next Stop Comedy at Banded Brewing Co.! from 8 to 9:30 p.m., at Banded Brewing Co. Biddeford, Building 13-W. Come for a night of stand-up comedy featuring comics from Boston and beyond.

Friday, Sept. 6

Preview screening of  “43 Degrees North,” 7:30 p.m. at City Theater, Biddeford. A film shot entirely in Maine with local actors tells the story of a renowned author who wants to sell his recently deceased wife’s island cottage, but a series of strange events causes him to question his future and whether he’s truly alone. Cast and crew will join audience for a Q&A following the screening.

Friday, Sept. 13

“Scriptless in Seattle,” a live touring comedy show made up entirely of improvised, family friendly comedy skits, at 7:30 p.m., City Theater, Biddeford. Tickets $30.

Saturday, Sept. 14

The 9th Annual Heritage Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Chapel Common, located at the junction of Limerick Road and Route 111(Alfred Road). Admission is free. FMI go to the AHS website, email info@arundelhistoricalsociety.org, or call 283-9699.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seeds of Hope public breakfast, takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. at AMVETS Post 1. Full menu, prepared fresh to eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit Seeds of Hope in Biddeford.

