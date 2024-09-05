I first met Amy Kuhn when I joined the Falmouth library board, and she was leading the initial ramp-up for its renovation. I was very impressed with how she dynamically worked and connected with a wide array of local residents in helping to bring this to bear.

Later, I had the good fortune to work with Kuhn again as I joined the Falmouth Town Council. Just as I had seen previously, she worked with others on myriad issues the council faced each month. Her attention to detail, discipline for a healthy process, and principled big-picture perspective were valuable to all of us — staff, residents and council alike.

Kuhn’s dedication within our state government is equally impressive. Working long nights with others around Maine to set policy for the health, economic vitality and welfare of our communities is just something that she thrives in.

Please join me in helping to reelect Amy Kuhn this fall.

Bryce Hach

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link