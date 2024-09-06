SPRINGVALE – Eileen S. Heald was born August 11, 1949, in Sanford, the daughter of Jarvis and Norma (Vose) Stokes. She graduated from Sanford High School in 1967 and from Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists in 1969.

﻿Eileen worked in dental offices in Beverly and Gloucester, Mass. and returned to Maine and worked in the office of Dr. Raymond Beaudoin, Jr. in Sanford for ten years. During her career in dental hygiene, she especially enjoyed doing educational dental health talks at local schools.

﻿She was married to John McLeod for 13 years, the father of her daughters, Kristen and Lauren. In 1986, she married David Heald and eventually worked at his side at Heald Funeral Home.

﻿Eileen’s passion was renovating and decorating homes. In 1985, Eileen was named McCall Magazine’s Reader of the Year, and was featured in the August issue that year. She was the recipient of a complete home makeover …and gifted with complete furnishings. She appeared on Good Morning America and experienced a full-blown makeover in New York City.

﻿She served on the Board of Goodall Hospital, and on the Board of the Springvale Public Library during its renovation/expansion in 2000-2001.

﻿When she and David retired to Florida in 2005, she became an accredited Home Stager and assisted David in his real estate career, while continuing to “flip” houses. In 2022, Eileen purchased a home in Springvale, and became a “snowbird.” Reconnecting with lifetime friends, including her beloved Craft Group/Book Group, brought her much joy.

﻿Eileen was a member of Union Congregational Church, UCC in Holly Hill, Fla., where she served on the Board of Trustees and as Church Clerk.

﻿Eileen will be remembered for her warm demeanor, heartfelt hugs, and thoughtful gestures to all her friends and family. She was cherished as a grounded, trusted confidant. She could also be counted on to bring levity and fun to any occasion. No one will forget her wicked sense of humor and silly antics.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband, David Heald (2020); her parents; and a brother, David Stokes.

﻿She is survived by her daughters, Kristen McLeod of Oakland, Calif. and Lauren Hatfield and husband James of Richmond, Calif.; grandchildren Mazi, Finn and Pippin Brooks and Augusta Hatfield; a brother, John Stokes of Camden, S.C.; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A funeral service will be held at the Springvale First Baptist Church located at 429 Main Street in Springvale at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Interment will take place on Monday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, located on Riverside Avenue in Springvale.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

