LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Jacqueline Caron passed away on July 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. She was 91. Born in Brunswick Maine, Oct. 2, 1932, she was a life long resident of Brunswick, moving to Las Vegas in 2018.

She was the daughter of Florien “Pete” Moreau and Liane “Lillian” Moreau (Simpson) both of Brunswick. She attended St John’s Catholic School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1950. She married Victor J.F. Lemieux in 1952 and resided in Naples Italy for several years during the Korean War. Upon returning to Brunswick she started her career in business with Riley’s Insurance. She started her career in banking with Casco Bank and Trust as a teller. She worked her way up in the banking field and became a Commercial Loan and Lending Officer at the Brunswick branch. She was also a branch manager for the Bath location.

She was former state president for the Business and Professional Women’s organizations which promoted women in the work force.

In 1978 she married Donald D. Caron also of Brunswick. After leaving banking she worked for the South Portland school department, for the accounting firm Conover and Co. and then for the Brunswick School Department for the Director of Special Education before retiring.

After retiring she moved to Cundys Harbor with her husband until his death.

In 2018 she moved to Las Vegas to be near her son.

She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and reading as hobbies.

She was predeceased by her husband Don and her sister Joan Purinton, also of Brunswick .

She is survived by her son Marc Lemieux and his husband Paul Kurtz of Las Vegas, Nev.; her younger sister Janice Norha, sister-in-law Jacqueline Drapeau, stepsons Ronald Caron and Richard Caron all of Brunswick; in addition to several nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at St John’s Church Brunswick, Maine.

Copy the Story Link