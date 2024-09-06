DENMARK – Michael F. Martin, of Denmark, Maine, passed away at his home on August 2, 2024. Born in Somersworth, N.H., Michael was the beloved son of Fernand and Leatrice Martin. He was a proud graduate of the University of New Hampshire and later earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Maine.

Michael loved learning and teaching. As a math and science teacher at Molly Ockett Middle School in Fryeburg, he touched the lives of countless students. (This was also where he met his wife, Sunni.) He later transitioned to a career in engineering, finishing his professional journey as chief engineer at B&M Baked Beans in Portland.

﻿Michael also loved being outdoors. He was an avid hiker who proudly completed the New England 4000 footers. He loved skiing in the winter and golf in the summer. He made many great friends on the golf course. Michael had a passion for cooking and eating. He loved inviting friends to share meals and stories, filling their home with warmth and laughter.

Michael loved to travel. Starting with his wedding to Sunni in Nevis, Michael and Sunni traveled to Costa Rica, France, Alaska and even took a ship through the Panama Canal. In their retirement, Michael and Sunni embarked on a memorable road trip down the east coast, traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys and returning home via the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Michael is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Sunni; his cherished daughter Melina, his stepdaughter Kyla, and his stepson, Tom. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at the Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main Street, Denmark, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2024.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Michael’s memory to a charity of your choice

