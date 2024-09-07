METHUEN, Mass. – Vincent P. Smeriglio of Methuen, Mass. passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2024, after a brief illness.

Vin was born in Lawrence, Mass. on June 15, 1941, to Santo and Connie (Arcidiacono) Smeriglio. He went to Lawrence schools, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1959. After graduation Vin went to work for Western Electric in Haverhill, where he met the love of his life, Pauline King. In 1975, Vin left Western Electric and went to work for the NAPA distribution center in Wilmington. He held a variety of positions at NAPA including overnight truck driver which sent him to the northern reaches of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Later in his career with NAPA, he worked in the muffler division, sorting and packaging parts for distribution.

On Sept. 26, 1964, Vin and Pauline were married and moved to Haigh Avenue in Salem, N.H. It is in that home that Vin and Pauline raised their two children, Christine and David. In 1998, Vin and Pauline moved to North Street in Methuen, renovating a home that was built by Santo Smeriglio. This is where Vin and Pauline enjoyed their retirement together, helping to raise their grandson, attending countless baseball and basketball games, gardening, bird watching, and woodworking. Always interested in history, Vin made “window widgets” for the Portland Observatory in Portland, Maine, which were sold in the gift shop for many years. Vin and Pauline enjoyed traveling to Maine to visit Acadia National Park, where they found joy in the beauty of the natural world.

Vin was a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend. He was the most honest and loyal person you have the pleasure of meeting. He had the uncanny ability to talk to someone for hours until he found a connection with them. Vin loved to play a game of 45s even if he had a losing hand. His quick wit, belly laugh, and sense of humor were still firmly intact even as he battled Alzheimer’s. A zinger from Vin was a show of his love and affection for those around him.

Vin was predeceased by his parents Santo and Connie; his sister Polly, and his sister-in-law Jeanne Felch. He is survived by his wife Pauline (King) Smeriglio; daughter Christine and her husband Matthew of Portland, Maine, son David of Waldoboro, Maine; grandchildren Althea Albert and Jakob Smeriglio, Mary and Dave Peabody, Diane and Fred Hinds, Ray and Mary King, Jim and Joanna Felch; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Sept; 10, 2024, from 3 – 5 p.m., at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Methuen Village, Holy Family Hospital (especially Nate, Rachel, and Maiya), Care Dimensions, and Father Joe Thomas for their love and support during Vin’s final journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a cause that you care about deeply i

n honor of Vin

