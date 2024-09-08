In her acceptance speech, Kamala Harris shrewdly called Trump an “unserious man.” Beneath all his bluster, crude racism, sexism, delusions, word salads and cosmic egotism lies a giant empty hole. No there there.

By contrast, Harris and Walz are very serious, or they would not be where they are today. JD Vance’s comments about women in 2021, newly scrutinized, may remind older voters of 1992 and another completely strange candidate, Ross Perot.

Peg Cruikshank

Scarborough

