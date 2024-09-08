BRUNSWICK – Paul James Lewis McCourt passed away on August 21, 2024, at the age of 89, in Brunswick after a struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Island Falls, Maine, on May 29, 1935. Paul was the second son of Andrew and Theresa McCourt and younger brother to Nelson.

The family relocated to Old Orchard Beach during World War II while his father worked at the South Portland shipyard building Liberty Ships. They later moved to Bath where Paul graduated from Morse High School in 1954. He always treasured his Bath friends and remained active in Morse alumni events for over 60 years. He was an accomplished athlete and was a 3-sports letterman. This success led him to the University of Maine where he was a halfback and letterman on the football team. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education.

He was married to Carla King with whom he raised four beloved children. He served in the US Army as a Lieutenant, primarily at Governor’s Island, NY, followed by several years in the Army Reserves.

His teaching, coaching and administration career led him to Hampden Academy, Stearns High School in Millinocket, and in 1973 he accepted the Athletic Director position at Mt. Ararat School in Topsham in their inaugural year. He taught Social Studies and served as Student Activities Administrator and as Assistant Principal.

He reinvented himself in the late 1980’s working in L.L. Bean’s retail store, a job he loved. He was a walking brand ambassador. He was a member of their corporate track team, and he enjoyed doing Appalachian Trail maintenance with the L.L. Bean team for 15 years. Later he worked at Wild Oats Market and Whole Foods Market in Portland.

He stayed active throughout his life and was a regular in the road race circuit in Maine. He enjoyed the L.L. Bean 4th of July runs, the Bath triathlons and ran several marathons in Maine and also in Dublin, Ireland. He hiked in all seasons and cross country and downhill skied. He enjoyed maintaining a vegetable garden and working on landscaping projects. He also liked watching baseball games, right up to the end.

He was the family historian, spending many hours and making trips to research his family history. This culminated in a wonderful legacy book and a detailed family tree for his children.

Paul was a devoted Catholic and gained strength from his faith.

He was predeceased by his brother, Nelson. Survivors include his children, Paul McCourt, Jr. and his wife Dana, Catherine Frost, Andrew McCourt and his partner Kristen Sharkovitz, and Elizabeth Penny and her partner Patrick Lucas. Paul received great joy from visits with his grandchildren, Isabelle, Natalie and Joshua. He also leaves his longtime partner Elizabeth Newman who has been a constant and devoted source of love, companionship and support. She enriched his life immeasurably.

Finally, we wish to thank the staff at Horizons Living and Rehab Center for providing quality and loving care during his time there.

Paul’s life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at St. Charles Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, on Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

Copy the Story Link