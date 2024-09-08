WINDHAM – Janice Hawkes Boucher, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2024, in Scarborough. Born on May 9, 1934, at Westbrook Hospital, Janice was a lifelong resident of the area and a beacon of love and generosity.

From her early years, Janice was known for her vibrant spirit and dedication to her family and community. Her sister, Arolyn, introduced her to style her mother’s hair at a young age, which sparked a lifelong passion for caring for others. Janice’s love extended into her hobbies, which included playing bridge, cooking, sewing, gardening, and participating in local groups such as the CC Rabbits Breeders Assoc., Women’s Literary Club, and Windham Historical Society.

Janice married Andre’ Boucher on April 19, 1954, and together they raised a loving family. They had wonderful memories traveling all over the country to Rabbit Conventions.

She was happiest when she was spending time with her family on birthdays, holidays, up to their camp or just stopping by to drop off something she sewed, cooked or baked, and to help in any way she could. She thrived on taking care of everyone, it was her purpose to live, having someone to do something for.

Her career as a seamstress was marked by her impeccable work ethic, working at notable places such as the Men’s Shop Inc., Robert’s Tailor Shop, and Pratt Abbott’s as an Alterations Manager. After retirement, she continued to serve her community as a Certified Mastectomy Fitter at A Special Place Inc.

She was a devout member of St. Hyacinth’s Church, where she found great solace and community.

Janice is survived by her daughters Cheryl Pritchard (Donald) of Windham, Cynthia Swaney (Christopher) of Alfred, Richard Bonnar of New Hampshire, and Judy Boucher of Gorham; grandchildren Lea, Phillip, Allison, Heather, Benjamin, Alexander, Kimberly, and Kevin; and great-grandchildren Alexandria, Cassandra, William, Mia-Marie, Gianna, Bodie, Skylar, and Emma.

She also leaves behind her brother, Edwin Hawkes (Deborah) of Bar Harbor, sisters-in-law Patricia B. Poitras and Annette Boucher; godson, Christopher Boucher of Buxton; a dear friend, Maura O’brien; and many loving nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arol Hawkes and Agnes Brown; husband, Andre’ Boucher; son, Stephen Boucher, daughter, Christina B. Bonnar; and siblings June Monahan, Arolyn Fish, and Arol Hawkes Jr.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St. Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s/Hyacinth’s Parish, followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Thank you, to all of the staff at the Pine Point Center for your kind and loving care for Janice the past year.

To express condolences or to participate in Janice’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s/St. Hyacinths Parish and the Windham Historical Society, honoring Janice’s commitment to her faith and her love for local history.

