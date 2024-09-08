CAPE ELIZABETH – Kimberly I. Gilbert passed away peacefully at her home in Cape Elizabeth on July 3, 2024, after a courageous four-year battle against cancer.

Kim was born Dec. 16, 1960, in Collinsville, Ill., the daughter of Richard and Nancy Gilbert. She graduated high school in Buffalo, N.Y. and later studied at California State University-East Bay and at the University of Southern Maine.

As someone with a lifelong love for animals, Kim pursued a career as a veterinary technician. She honed her skills as a veterinary assistant in Evanston, Ill. and in 1998, moved to Portland where she became a licensed veterinary technician.

Kim was employed at Standish Veterinary Hospital from 1998 until her retirement in 2023, initially working as a licensed veterinary technician, and later advancing to become practice manager. She was devoted to her work and excelled in her technical and management roles.

Kim will live on in fond memories of her sweet smile, her generosity, kindness and humility, her keen wit and fierce independence, her devotion to her work, her love of learning and wonder, of beauty, nature, music and fine food, her deep love of family and friends and her quiet strength and courage in the face of adversity.

Most of all, Kim will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Kim was predeceased by her father, Richard; and her brother, Mark.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Gilbert and stepfather, Richard Lauck; brothers Mike (Pazit), Ed (Dorea) and Trey (Melissa); her nephews Pablo, Lev, Geffen, Aven and Declan.

Donations made to Maine Audubon in memory of Kim are deeply appreciated.

