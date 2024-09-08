Drake, Maria Gabriel 80, of Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 4. Visit 10-11 a.m., Service 11-12 p.m., Sept. 11, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial to follow.
Drake, Maria Gabriel 80, of Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 4. Visit 10-11 a.m., Service 11-12 p.m., Sept. 11, Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Burial to follow.
