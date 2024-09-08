GORHAM – Constance Dauphinee passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 3, 2024, at the age of 88.

Beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother; “Connie” (as she preferred to be called) was born on Feb. 3, 1936, in Westfield, Maine, and moved to the Portland area when she was 5 years old. Connie was the youngest of 13 children.

She met and married her husband Bill Dauphinee in 1954. The two built a home in Gorham where they resided for 70 years.

Connie is survived by her sister, Grace Manoogian; her husband, Bill Dauphinee; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Mark Woodbrey, Linda and David Ray, Janice and Scott Libbey; her grandchildren Ashley Garden, Craig Woodbrey, Abbey Kuczynski, Olivia Libbey, Sam Libbey; and her great-grandson, Tanner Woodbrey.

The family would like to thank the talented staff at Gosnell House, who provided exceptional care for Connie and her family in a loving and caring environment.

Copy the Story Link