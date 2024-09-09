My brain is on fire. The heat is not the heat of creativity, but stress. My body is shunting blood to my major organs, and it hurts. My brain is literally in pain.

I am pretty well versed in self-care, but these past few years have been exceptionally difficult, on the personal front and in the world around me. I see and know that is true for a great many of us.

Every morning I go out on our balcony and watch the sun rise. These past few days, I reflect on my favorite Wendell Berry quote: “Be joyful, even though you have considered all the facts.”

I reflect that no matter the ills and worries I and the world are beset with, I am nevertheless in possession of a great power: the power to love. Every day I can try to love a little (or a lot) better than the day before. I can forgive and ask for forgiveness. I can try a little harder to be kinder to my enemies. I can be more mindful of my tongue, my actions and my thoughts.

“Be joyful, even though you have considered all the facts.” I hear those words as a call to arms; to arm myself with love for the Earth and its people, and most of all, to not be afraid.

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

