We were heartened to see the article in the Scarborough Leader about our Town Council receiving a comprehensive report on building a community center in Scarborough. Our excitement was quickly dampened by the response of the Town Council, basically stating that the council had other priorities over building a community center.

As longtime residents of Scarborough, we support building a community center for all residents. If all the surveys taken are to be believed, most Scarborough residents support building a community center. It’s also encouraging that the center will be virtually self sustaining from a cost perspective. We agree with chairperson Patrick O’Reilly’s succinct comments that the time is now to move this forward and not put this report on the shelf, effectively kicking the can down the road. By doing so, the council ensures that the current estimated cost of building the community center will increase for every year that the report sits on the shelf.

Let’s get this initiative on the ballot for the Scarborough voters and let them decide if now is finally the time to build a community center.

Cherie Tate and Charles Sullivan

Scarborough

