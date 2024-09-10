WESTBROOK – Beverly Judith (Sclare) Pass, 84, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 after a long illness from Parkinson’s and Dementia. She was a resident of Westbrook at the time of her passing.

Beverly was the daughter of Sidney and Lillian Sclare and the loving wife of Richard Pass. She was a fun loving Mom to Lauren Mannarino and her husband Frank of Old Orchard Beach,

Wayne Pass and his wife Stephanie of Naperville, Ill, loving Nana to her four grandchildren whom she adored, Gina and Tony Mannarino, Jacob and Grant Pass.

Bev was born in Boston, raised in Brookline, Mass. and summered in Old Orchard Beach. She was a graduate of Brookline High School and Mt. Ida College.

Her love of the beach was from summering in Old Orchard Beach, growing up in the family hotel business, The Brunswick Hotel, since 1940.

In 1960, she married her husband of 64 years, Dick Pass. They were partners in life and in business, running the Mt. Royal Motel in Old Orchard Beach. When they retired, they moved to Florida.

Beverly volunteered with many organizations. She was member and past president of the National Counsel of Jewish Woman, ORT of America, the PTO in Framingham and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Bev enjoyed teaching English to non English speaking preschool students in Framingham churches as well.

She loved to bowl, play tennis, and played a mean game of Ping Pong. Bev was known for her themed parties over the years, they are still talked about today! She always had a smile on her face and was such a lady.

She enjoyed her retirement travelling across the world. She loved to reminisce about her “Happy Place” at the Brunswick Hotel. Bev moved back to Maine to be close to her family. Her favorite times were spent together with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held for Beverly in Old Orchard Beach. She will forever be in our hearts!!

Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

