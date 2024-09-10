PORTLAND – Robert E. “Bob” Gardiner, 90, of Portland, was reunited with his beloved wife, Peg, of 70 years on Friday Sept. 6, 2024. Peg died on July 24 of this year.

He was born in Portland on May 8, 1934, a son of Onswell C. and Gertrude (Lungren) Gardiner. Bob was educated in Portland schools, and was a 1953 graduate of Deering High School.

He was a 65-year member of the IBEW Local 567 in Portland, 42 of those years he was employed with E.S. Boulos in Westbrook, and for 20 years he taught the apprenticeship classes.

Bob was a life member of the Elks, Eagles and the Italian Heritage Center.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping shooting pool and following his grandkids throughout all of their school and sporting events.

Bob is survived by his children, Robert A. Gardiner and wife Sue of Westbrook, Jeffrey L. Gardiner and wife Kim of Waterville, Lori Luebbert and husband Ted of Gardiner, and Mark D. Gardiner and wife Christine of Portland; two brothers, Richard Gardiner and wife Linda of Minot, and Ronald Gardiner and wife Jean of Cape Elizabeth, a sister Jacqueline McNeill and husband Ken of Augusta; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, “ZOE”.

Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Carol Dunn and three brothers, Frank, Alan and Stephen.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 14, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., with visiting hours from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

To share memories of Bob or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Copy the Story Link