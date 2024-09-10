FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – William “Bill” George Stansfield, 66, passed away the evening of Aug. 31, 2024, due to complications of cancer.

After graduating high school in Maine, where he was an avid athlete and sharpshooter for his school’s rifle team, he joined the United States Air Force. He served for 20 years, retiring as a Master Sargent.

He lived a majority of his life in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. enjoying Harley rides, bowling, and shooting pool, as well as being a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Order of the Moose.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Agnes Stansfield; and brothers John Krause and David Krause.

He is survived by his wife, Orapan Stansfield of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; his daughter April Corcoran and her husband Shane Corcoran, two grandchildren, Spencer and McKenna Corcoran all of Gray; his sister, Sheila Krause Giancola of New Gloucester, and his brother, Robert Stansfield of New Gloucester; as well as nephews John, Ben, Eric, Colin, and niece, Molly.

Services in Florida to be determined at a later date.

