Thursday, Sept. 12

Thursday coffee hour, 55-plus, 10 to 11 a.m. at McArthur Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Get to know members of your community in a casual and comfortable space. Light refreshments will be served.

Performers Showcase, 8 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main St., Biddeford. Music, acting monologues/scenes, comedy, song, spoken, performance art. $5 donation.

Friday, Sept. 13

Preview screening of “43 Degrees North,” 7:30 p.m. at City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. A film shot entirely in Maine with local actors tells the story of a renowned author who wants to sell his recently deceased wife’s island cottage, but a series of strange events causes him to question his future and whether he’s truly alone. Cast and crew will join audience for a Q&A following the screening.

“Scriptless in Seattle,” a live touring comedy show made up entirely of improvised, family-friendly comedy skits, at 7:30 p.m., City Theater, Biddeford. Tickets $30.

Saturday, Sept. 14

The 9th Annual Heritage Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Chapel Common, junction of Limerick Road and Route 111 (Alfred Road), Arundel. Admission is free. FMI go to the Arundel Historical Society website, email info@arundelhistoricalsociety.org, or call 283-9699.

First Parish Bean Suppah, 5-6:30 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco. Menu is pea beans, kidney beans, mac ‘n’ cheese, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw and various desserts. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free under 6.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seeds of Hope public breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at AMVETS Post 1, 147 Alfred Road, Biddeford. Full menu, prepared fresh to eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit Seeds of Hope.

Bess and Tom Jacques, 3-6 p.m. at the Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. An afternoon of music in the lobby bar at the Lincoln Hotel. With Bess Jacques on the Steinway grand piano and vocals, and Tom Jacques on upright bass, harmonica and vocals. Expect jazz, country, and everything in between.

Monday, Sept. 16

Free tech class, 55-plus, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Presented by the National Digital Equity Center. Research has found that playing games online has benefits for mental health, such as improving memory, enhancing cognitive skills and helping focus.

Music in Motion, for ages 4-6, 3:30 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Feel the beat and stomp your feet with Ms. Jenna and her magical box of musical instruments.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Puppet Pals Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Griffin the Wizard, Frank the Monster and all their pals for stories, songs and spells. Designed for ages 1 to 4.

