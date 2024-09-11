Press Herald Opinion Editor Siobhán Brett sits down with a panel of opinion writers to discuss Maine and the upcoming election. Victoria Hugo-Vidal (The Maine Millennial), Jim Fossel, Ben Bragdon and Douglas Rooks will share their perspectives and predictions.

Victoria Hugo-Vidal, The Maine Millennial, adds her unique voice and observations of life as a young adult making her way in the nation’s oldest state. Her columns appear each Sunday in the Telegram.

Read The Maine Millennial.

Jim Fossel is a conservative activist and political observer who lives in Gardiner. He has been writing his column about Maine and the nation in the Telegram since 2017. Read Jim’s column.

Ben Bragdon is deputy managing editor for local news, overseeing enterprise reporting projects for the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Ben was previously editorial page editor for those newspapers and Central Maine Sunday for more than 10 years. Before that, he was managing editor for weekly newspapers at Current Publishing in Westbrook. He began his career as a reporter at the Piscataquis Observer in Dover-Foxcroft and editor at the Moosehead Messenger in Greenville. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Boston University. Read Ben’s work.

Douglas Rooks, a lifelong journalist, has been an editor at three Maine and New Hampshire daily and weekly newspapers, and an opinion columnist for more than 40 years. He has written three books: Statesman: George Mitchell and the Art of the Possible; Rise, Decline and Renewal: The Democratic Party in Maine; and First Franco: Albert Beliveau in Law, Politics, and Love. Read Douglas’s work.

Siobhán Brett

Copy the Story Link