Cecile T. Poirier, known affectionately as “Cis,” passed away at home on Sept. 5, 2024, at the age of 82 with her family at her side. She fought the ravages of dementia for many years, and is now at peace. She was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Biddeford, the youngest child of Philippe and Antoinette Poirier.

Cecile graduated from Biddeford High School in 1959, married Roland L. Poirier on Aug. 4, 1962, and raised a family with Rol. As the girls got older, she went back to work as a legal secretary, retiring from Woodman, Edmands, Danylik, Austin & Smith in 2009.

Cecile is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Roland Poirier; her daughters, Denise Poirier, Lisa Edstrom (Jon), Michelle Poirier-Vance (Bob), and Melissa Poirier; her seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Luke), Patrick (Deedra), Steven, Erin, Nathan, Lucas, Nick (Jess) and two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carmen Ferbee and Claire Oliver (Rick).

She loved traveling with her husband, children, grandchildren, as well as friends; Bob and Rachel, and Everett and Joanne. They traveled in Europe, Canada, Hawaii and wintered in Florida for many years. She loved doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish.

We would like to thank Pat Noble and Roe Thibodeau for all of the love and amazing care they gave Cecile. We could not have cared for Cecile without Pat and Roe. We also want to thank Beacon Hospice Care, especially Josh, Tonya, Tracy, Jodi, Brett and Lisa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org, Autism Society, autismsociety.org, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Dobson Funeral Home. To share a memory or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

