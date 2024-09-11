BRUNSWICK — Through the first two matches of the 2024 season, the Bowdoin women’s soccer team had yet to score a goal. It took just 36 seconds Tuesday night against the University of Maine at Farmington for that to change.
Sophomore midfielder Cadence Lee knocked the first of seven goals for the Polar Bears after less than a minute of play. From that point forward, Bowdoin (1-1-1) was in complete control of the match. By the 17th minute, the score was 4-0. Nine minutes later, it was 7-0.
UMF (1-2-0) did not have a single possession in the attacking side of the pitch until the second half, when Bowdoin resorted to playing keep-away. UMF did not record a single shot, compared to Bowdoin’s 22 shots (two in the second half). Paige Gonya saved nine shots for the Beavers.
Seven different players scored for the home team: Lee, senior Laila Nickelson, junior Kyra Hacker, freshman Kayley Huleatt, junior Rylie McLaren, freshman Dani Musry and freshman Sofi Rua. Lee and Nickelson also recorded an assist.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.