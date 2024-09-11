BRUNSWICK — Through the first two matches of the 2024 season, the Bowdoin women’s soccer team had yet to score a goal. It took just 36 seconds Tuesday night against the University of Maine at Farmington for that to change.

Sophomore midfielder Cadence Lee knocked the first of seven goals for the Polar Bears after less than a minute of play. From that point forward, Bowdoin (1-1-1) was in complete control of the match. By the 17th minute, the score was 4-0. Nine minutes later, it was 7-0.

UMF (1-2-0) did not have a single possession in the attacking side of the pitch until the second half, when Bowdoin resorted to playing keep-away. UMF did not record a single shot, compared to Bowdoin’s 22 shots (two in the second half). Paige Gonya saved nine shots for the Beavers.

Seven different players scored for the home team: Lee, senior Laila Nickelson, junior Kyra Hacker, freshman Kayley Huleatt, junior Rylie McLaren, freshman Dani Musry and freshman Sofi Rua. Lee and Nickelson also recorded an assist.

Copy the Story Link