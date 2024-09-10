The Portland Sea Dogs continued their home struggles against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, losing 4-3 in an Eastern League game Tuesday night.

The Sea Dogs, who had a four-game winning streak snapped, are 1-6 against Binghamton this season at Hadlock Field. Their lead in the Northeast Division was cut to half-a-game as Somerset beat New Hampshire, 8-2.

UP NEXT WHO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Jonah Tong 0-0) at Portland Sea Dogs (Blake Wehunt 0-0) WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Ryan Clifford hit a two-run homer to right field off reliever Christopher Troye in the top of the eighth inning to put the Rumble Ponies ahead.

The Sea Dogs had taken a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh on RBI singles by Allan Castro and Ahbram Liendo.

Castro and Blaze Jordan each had two hits for Portland.

Copy the Story Link