The Portland Sea Dogs continued their home struggles against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, losing 4-3 in an Eastern League game Tuesday night.
The Sea Dogs, who had a four-game winning streak snapped, are 1-6 against Binghamton this season at Hadlock Field. Their lead in the Northeast Division was cut to half-a-game as Somerset beat New Hampshire, 8-2.
Ryan Clifford hit a two-run homer to right field off reliever Christopher Troye in the top of the eighth inning to put the Rumble Ponies ahead.
The Sea Dogs had taken a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh on RBI singles by Allan Castro and Ahbram Liendo.
Castro and Blaze Jordan each had two hits for Portland.
