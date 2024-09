The Portland Sea Dogs continued their home struggles against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, losing 4-3 in an Eastern League game Tuesday night.

The Sea Dogs, who had a four-game winning streak snapped, are 1-6 against Binghamton this season at Hadlock Field. Their lead in the Northeast Division was cut to half-a-game as Somerset beat New Hampshire, 8-2.

UP NEXT WHO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Jonah Tong 0-0) at Portland Sea Dogs (Blake Wehunt 0-0) WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Ryan Clifford hit a two-run homer to right field off reliever Christopher Troye in the top of the eighth inning to put the Rumble Ponies ahead.

The Sea Dogs had taken a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh on RBI singles by Allan Castro and Ahbram Liendo.

Castro and Blaze Jordan each had two hits for Portland.