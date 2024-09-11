Kevin Prada went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies again beat the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field, 8-4 Wednesday night in an Eastern League game, knocking Portland out of first place and a playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

Binghamton has won 7 of 8 games at Hadlock Field this season. Portland dropped to a half-game behind Somerset, which beat New Hampshire, 8-2. Portland and Somerset each have four games remaining in the regular season. The second-half division winner will face first-half division winner Hartford in the division finals.

UP NEXT WHO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Nolan McLean 1-8) at Portland Sea Dogs (Connelly Early 2-2) WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

The Rumble Ponies scored in 6 of 9 innings. Jett Williams and Jaylen Palmer each had two hits and an RBI.

Ahbram Liendo was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Sea Dogs. Elih Marrero had two hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Blaze Jordan also had an RBI single for the Sea Dogs.

