Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi was on a bridge in downtown Nashville when he spotted something alarming: a woman standing on the ledge.

How to get help IF YOUR life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911. MAINE CRISIS Hotline: 1 (888) 568-1112 FOR ANY OTHER support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email helpline@namimaine.org. OTHER MAINE resources and referrals are available by calling 211. NATIONAL RESOURCES are also available, by calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org.

The singer and performer approached the woman and helped talk her off the ledge and back onto solid ground, in an incident Tuesday night that was captured by security cameras and shared online by Nashville police.

The unexpected case of right time, right place involving a world-famous celebrity prompted Nashville Police Chief John Drake to say in a statement posted on X that “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

The Nashville Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi, 62, was filming scenes for a music video for his song “The People’s House” on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which crosses the Cumberland River and connects downtown Nashville to East Nashville. It had remained open to the public during filming, and as pedestrians streamed past the camera crews, Bon Jovi and a production assistant spotted the woman, the outlet reported.

In the video posted by police – reviewed by The Washington Post and removed from YouTube for violating community guidelines –- Bon Jovi can be seen leaning against the railing and waving to the woman on the other side of the ledge. YouTube did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about why the video was removed.

The person with Bon Jovi gets closer to the woman, who eventually turns around. The pair help her climb back over the ledge of the bridge.

Advertisement

The video then shows Bon Jovi speaking to and hugging the woman before he leads her away.

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety,” Metro Nashville PD wrote on X. Police described the woman in the title of the video as “distraught.”

A representative for Bon Jovi did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment, including about the identity of the person seen in the video with him. According to the Tennessean, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star has declined to share details of the incident with journalists “out of respect for the private citizen who experienced a moment of crisis.”

Bon Jovi has worked with vulnerable people through his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which provides food, affordable housing, job training and social services to people experiencing hunger, poverty and homelessness.

Copy the Story Link