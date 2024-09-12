Denise Rizzo

Denise W. Rizzo, 79, of Kennebunk, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at home surrounded by loving family members. The daughter of Leo R. Wilson and Marie E. Wilson (Stebbins) was born in Savannah, Georgia, and was a longtime resident of Kennebunk for most of her later years. She attended Shaker High School in Latham, New York, and graduated from The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.

Denise married Joseph E. Rizzo from Cambridge, Massachusetts, in Latham, New York, in May 1969. She was a very devoted wife to Joe and mother to her two children, Judith M. Mansisidor of Bellevue, Nebraska, married to Michael R. Mansisidor, and Joseph E Rizzo Jr., married to Sarah G. Rizzo of Norfolk, Massachusetts.

Denise enjoyed many great laughs and the enthusiastic company of her six grandchildren during the summer holidays in Kennebunk with Lucia 21, Madison 20, Josie 19, Ben 18, Raymond 17, and Sophia 14, all enjoyed their grandmother’s love of family, humor, and Catholic faith.

Denise taught reading at Sea Road School and enjoyed many enduring friendships. She also worked part-time at the Shawmut Inn and Cape Arundel Inn. Earlier in Massachusetts, she was a teacher in the Shrewsbury and Northborough school systems.

Beyond enjoying her family and larger community, Denise enjoyed trips to Kennebunk Beach listening to her favorite music, driving along the scenic Maine coastline and sailing trips on the schooner Eleanor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Denise’s name to A Place to Start, www.aplacetostartfordementia.org.

