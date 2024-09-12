The weather looks glorious for the Snow Pond on Tap festival in Sidney on Saturday and the ongoing Hurricane Meadows Fall Festival in Falmouth. If you’ve never shot a potato cannon, now’s your chance! Hurricane Meadows also includes a Bee Train, gigantic jumping pillows, corn maze, corn pit and a bunch of other fun activities.

Calling all yacht rock fans! The Portland Yacht Rock Festival will be on Friday at Aura and tickets are going fast! An all-star line up of local musicians will be slinging soft-rock hits of the ’70s and ’80s all night long. Aura is technically on Center Street, but unofficially we’re calling it Ventura Highway!

Puppets in Portland kicks off on Friday and runs through Sept. 22 in Portland. The festival includes more than 24 performances and workshops. See the show “Cripps Puppets’ A Slice of Crazy Pie” at Mayo Street Arts this weekend.

There’s no need to spend time hashing out a decision about where to have brunch this weekend, especially if you love hash. Head to Ocotillo on Danforth Street in Portland for their Terlingua Brisket Hash. Your taste buds will be tantalized in a huge way. Ocotillo opens at 8 a.m.

The Camden International Film Festival starts today and wraps up Sunday. About 50 films are being screened at the festival, so see a few, or go all-in with a four-day pass. Saturday’s offerings include the documentary “Will and Harper,” about a road trip with SNL alum Will Ferrell and his transgender friend Harper Steele.

