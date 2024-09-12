BUXTON – Caroline Lee Sullivan, 58, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home, Essex Junction, Vermont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, Underhill Center, Vt. with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Please visit awrfh.com to read Caroline’s full obituary.

Copy the Story Link