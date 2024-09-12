Merrifield, Lyle Phinney 62, of North Gorham, Sept. 8, at home. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m., Service 1:30 p.m., Sept, 15, Cumberland Fairgrounds. Private burial.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Merrifield, Lyle Phinney 62, of North Gorham, Sept. 8, at home. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m., Service 1:30 p.m., Sept, 15, ...
Merrifield, Lyle Phinney 62, of North Gorham, Sept. 8, at home. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m., Service 1:30 p.m., Sept, 15, Cumberland Fairgrounds. Private burial.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.